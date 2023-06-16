Lionel Messi has finally settled on his club for the next season after parting ways with Paris Saint Germain. He will now be playing USA club Inter Miami in Major League Soccer. After settling on his new destination, Messi is currently touring Asia with the World Champions Argentina team as they play International Friendlies. Argentina won 2-0 against Australia on June 15, Thursday at Beijing. Lionel Messi scored the fastest goal of his International football in this game as he netted in only 2 minutes. He showed some exceptional skills in the match and looked in great touch. He is still undecided on his future for the FIFA World Cup 2026 and currently enjoying his time in International football. The next assignment for Argentina is their next friendly match with Indonesia on June 19, Monday. Lionel Messi on the Scoresheet As Argentina Beat Australia 2–0 in a Friendly Fixture in Beijing.

Will Lionel Messi Play in Argentina vs Indonesia International Friendly Fixture?

Head coach Lionel Scaloni confirmed that Messi would not make it to the Indonesian leg of the Asian tour of Argentina. According to journalist reports, following the clash with the Socceroos, Messi will not travel to Jakarta for Monday's game against Indonesia because he will be released early so he can begin his holiday period after a long season. He has been playing non-stop due to the FIFA World Cup mid-season and feels fatigued enough already now. Lionel Messi Drops Hint Of Extending His International Career Till FIFA World Cup 2026: Report.

Fans in Indonesia, however, are not happy with his decision of Lionel Messi. They expressed visible dismay after the star pulled out of the friendly. More than 60,000 tickets were sold for the Argentina vs Indonesia clash after Messi's face was used as an advertisement for the marketing of the game. But they were sad and disappointed after they came to know of him pulling out of the friendly match.

