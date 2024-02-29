Having won just ten games out of 15, Sreenidi Deccan sits third with 32 points in the I-League 2023-24 season. In contrast, Mohammedan SC have won ten of their 14 games this season, and they are ranked first in the points table. Sreenidi Deccan and Mohammedan SC will square off at the Deccan Arena. The exciting I-League 2023–24 game will start at 04:30 PM IST. The match between Sreenidi Deccan and Mohammedan SC will also be live streamed on Indian Football YouTube channel. While a live telecast of Sreenidi Deccan vs Mohammedan SC I-League 2023–24 is available on Eurosport, fans can also enjoy the Sreenidi Deccan vs Mohammedan SC game on the FanCode App and website. ISL 2023–24: In-Form Odisha FC To Host East Bengal at Home.

