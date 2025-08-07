The Durand Cup 2025 second round of group stage matches have already commenced and in the next Group B encounter, BSF FT will take on Mohammedan FC. The BSF vs Mohammedan FC match is scheduled to be played at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan (KBK) on Thursday, August 7. The BSF vs Mohammedan FC match is slated to begin at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Durand Cup 2025 in India. Hence, fans in India can watch the BSF vs Mohammedan FC Durand Cup 2025 match on the Sony Sports 2 TV channel. Fans looking for Neroca FC vs Indian Navy Durand Cup 2025 live streaming viewing options will need to use the Sony LIV app and website. Ahmedabad To Host AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers in November.

BSF vs Mohammedan FC Durand Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details

