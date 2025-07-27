A suspended Lionel Messi watched the Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati MLS 2025 match alongside the club's new signing Rodrigo De Paul at the Chase Stadium in Florida on July 27. The Argentina star was handed a one-game suspension by the MLS after he missed the MLS All-Star match and he decided to enjoy the game from the stands alongside his countryman Rodrigo De Paul, who joined Inter Miami from Atletico Madrid on loan with an option to make the move permanent. In a video which has gone viral, Lionel Messi, dressed in a white shirt with wife Antonela Roccuzzo beside him, is seated alongside Rodrigo De Paul at the Chase Stadium during the Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati MLS 2025 match. Meanwhile, Inter Miami, without Lionel Messi, played out a goalless draw against FC Cincinnati. MLS 2025: Inter Miami Plays FC Cincinnati to 0–0 Draw Without Suspended Lionel Messi.

Suspended Lionel Messi Watches Inter Miami Match With New Signing Rodrigo De Paul

The new dynamic duo in Miami 🤩 Messi and De Paul are enjoying some @InterMiamiCF action together! pic.twitter.com/CQQeWpuDE1 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 26, 2025

