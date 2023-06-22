Sunil Chhetri put up a sensational performance against Pakistan with a hat-trick that helped India start their SAFF Championships 2023 campaign on a high. The stalwart Indian striker scored in both halves of the match as his performance decimated Pakistan in the match. After the game, fans drew a parallel between him and Virat Kohli, given that both players like playing against Pakistan. A flurry of reactions which likened Kohli and Chhetri after the match went viral and here we bring you some of those. Sunil Chhetri Hat-Trick Video: Watch Indian Captain’s Three Goals During IND vs PAK SAFF Championship 2023 Match.

'Beat Pakistan in Style'

These TWO GOATS of India 😌 Beats Pakistan in style 😍🔥

'Then Virat Kohli, now Sunil Chhetri'

Lehra Do Lehra Do Sarkashi Ka Parcham Lehra Do🇮🇳🇮🇳 4-0 🙌🏻 INDIA! INDIA! INDIAAAAA! INDIAAA!!!!🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 Jo maza pakistan ko harane mai aata hai 🔥🔥🔥Maza aaagyaaaaaa….. Then: Virat Kohli Today: Sunil Chhetri 🐐🐐 #SAFF2023#SAFFChampionship2023#INDvsPAKpic.twitter.com/oaRVqLqwqm — Varnata Singh (@VarnataS18) June 21, 2023

'Proud of India'

Both Love Playing Against Pakistan

'Enough for Pakistan'

Sunil Chhetri and Virat Kohli are the enough for Pakistan — Ayush Prajapati (@im_ayush___) June 21, 2023

One More Similar Reaction

Enjoy Beating Pakistan

Virat kohli and Sunil chhetri enjoys bashing Pakistan 😌 — Gurumoorti hegde (@guru3ti) June 21, 2023

'Both Love Playing Against Pakistan'

Virat Kohli and Sunil Chhetri both love performing against Pakistan pic.twitter.com/iehzZr6KKS — Kriitii 🌌 (@mistakrii) June 21, 2023

