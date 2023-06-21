Sunil Chhetri completed a hat-trick against Pakistan in the SAFF Championship 2023 opener on Wednesday, June 21. The Indian captain pounced on an early mistake from the Pakistan goalkeeper Saqib Hanif and converted from the penalty spot minutes later. Chhetri once again scored from the penalty spot in the second half to complete his hat-trick. DRAMA! Igor Stimac Gets into Heated Exchange With Pakistan Players After he Stops Abdullah Iqbal From Throw In, Indian Coach Shown Red Card During IND vs PAK SAFF 2023 Football Match (Watch Video).

Watch Sunil Chhetri's Hat-Trick Here

