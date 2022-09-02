Thousands of female soccer fans attended a football match at the Azadi stadium in Tehran after Iran loosened the ban on women watching men’s matches. The Iranian women were allowed to watch the league match between Persepolis F C and Sanat-e-Naft Abadan. Women have been banned from watching men’s games in Iran since the 1979 revolution.

Thousands of female soccer fans flocked to the Azadi stadium in Tehran to watch a men’s domestic league match, as Iran loosened a ban on women from attending men’s games pic.twitter.com/2HDzNGOMtU — Reuters (@Reuters) September 2, 2022

