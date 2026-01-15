Tehran, January 15: Iranian aviation authorities reopened the country’s airspace early Thursday morning following a five-hour suspension that grounded commercial flights and forced international carriers to divert. The Civil Aviation Organization confirmed that all flight restrictions were lifted at 5:00 a.m. local time, citing the resolution of unspecified "security concerns" that had prompted the temporary closure. The sudden shutdown, which began shortly after midnight, affected major hubs including Imam Khomeini International Airport. While officials did not provide a detailed explanation for the grounding, the move follows a period of heightened regional tension. The Most Powerful Man in Iran: How Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Built His Power and Expanded His Family’s Influence.

