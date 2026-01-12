US President Donald Trump said he planned to speak with Elon Musk about restoring internet access in Iran following a prolonged nationwide blackout. Speaking aboard Air Force One, Trump said Starlink could be explored to help reconnect people after more than 72 hours without internet or phone services. The blackout, imposed by Iranian authorities on January 8, 2026, coincided with widespread anti-government protests driven by economic hardship. Human rights groups said the shutdown was aimed at suppressing dissent and limiting information flow as unrest spread across multiple cities. ‘Two Dog Sleds’: Donald Trump Mocks Greenland’s Defenses, Says US Should ‘Acquire’ Greenland.

Reporter

"Can you send Starlink to Iran, sir, to help the people on the ground with the Internet blackout for more than 72 hours?"

Trump:

