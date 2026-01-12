US President Donald Trump said he planned to speak with Elon Musk about restoring internet access in Iran following a prolonged nationwide blackout. Speaking aboard Air Force One, Trump said Starlink could be explored to help reconnect people after more than 72 hours without internet or phone services. The blackout, imposed by Iranian authorities on January 8, 2026, coincided with widespread anti-government protests driven by economic hardship. Human rights groups said the shutdown was aimed at suppressing dissent and limiting information flow as unrest spread across multiple cities. ‘Two Dog Sleds’: Donald Trump Mocks Greenland’s Defenses, Says US Should ‘Acquire’ Greenland.

US President Trump Planning to Call Elon Musk Over Iran's Internet Restoration

TruLY Score by LatestLY
Rating:3

TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Mario Nawfal X Account), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

