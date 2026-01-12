(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)
Iran Internet Shutdown: Donald Trump Plans To Talk to Elon Musk About Restoring Internet in Iran; Starlink Considered Amid Nationwide Blackout
US President Donald Trump said he planned to speak with Elon Musk about restoring internet access in Iran as the country faced a prolonged nationwide shutdown. The blackout, imposed during widespread anti-government protests, entered its fourth day, prompting discussions around using Starlink to help reconnect civilians and counter communication restrictions.
Socially Kalpesh Sharma| Jan 12, 2026 07:26 AM IST
