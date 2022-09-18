Tottenham Hotspur add further to the miser of Leicester City as they smash six goals past Brendan Rodgers' side. Son Heung-min scored a 13-half hat-trick coming off the bench in a 6-2 win. The Foxes remain bottom of the table and are winless so far this season.

Watch Spurs vs Leicester Highlights

