Looking to extend their lead at the top, Arsenal will host city rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday in the ongoing Premier League 2025-26. The Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur game will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London and will start at 10:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on November 23. The following are the viewing options for the Arsenal vs Tottenham EPL match. Star Sports has the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2024-25 Season in India. The Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur North London derby match will be televised on Star Sports Select TV channels. Fans can also watch the Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur EPL 2025-26 live streaming on the Jio Hotstar app and website. Cristiano Ronaldo Predicts Arsenal Can Win EPL 2025-26 Title, Former Manchester United Legend Rules Out Red Devils From English Premier League Race.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-26 Live Streaming

