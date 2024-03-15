The UEFA Champions League 2023-24 draw has been conducted and fans have been given some truly mouth-watering contests in the quarterfinals. Champions Manchester City will take on Real Madrid in the quarterfinal and it promises to be a blockbuster encounter. Bayern Munich will face Arsenal while PSG will lock horns with Barcelona. Atletico Madrid will face German giants Borussia Dortmund in the quarterfinals. The UEFA Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinals will be played from April 9 onwards.

UCL 2023-24 Draw Results

