Real Madrid suffered a hammer blow during their La Liga 2023-24 game against Villarreal as defence mainstay, David Alaba suffered an unfortunate Anterior cruciate ligament injury and is expected to stay sidelined for the remainder of the season. In their medical report, Real Madrid informed Alaba has been diagnosed with a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. The player will undergo surgery in the coming days. This is the third ACL injury for Real Madrid in this season. Real Madrid 4–1 Villarreal, La Liga 2023–24: Los Blancos Return to Top of Points Table With Dominating Victory Over Yellow Submarines.

David Alaba Suffers Anterior Cruciate Ligament Injury

Parte médico de Alaba.#RealMadrid — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) December 17, 2023

