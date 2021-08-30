Mason Greenwood scored his third goal in as many matches as Manchester United won a closely fought contest against Wolves in the Premier League 2021-22 at the Molineux Stadium on Sunday.

See tweet here:

Mason Greenwood's third #PL goal of the season earns @ManUtd the three points It means they've gone an English record 28 away matches unbeaten! 👏#WOLMUN pic.twitter.com/97cd9aEpca — Premier League (@premierleague) August 29, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)