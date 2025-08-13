Kylian Mbappe scored a brace while Eder Militao and Rodrygo were on target as Real Madrid registered a comfortable 4-0 win over WSG Tirol in a pre-season club friendly 2025 on August 12. Eder Militao opened the scoring in the 10th minute and Kylian Mbappe doubled Real Madrid's lead just three minutes later. The first half ended with Real Madrid having a 2-0 lead. Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid's new no 10, then found the back of the net for a second time in the match in the 59th minute of the match. Real Madrid's dominant performance was capped off by Rodrygo, who scored in the 81st off an assist from Kylian Mbappe. The Los Blancos will kickstart their 2025-26 campaign against Osasuna on August 20. Kylian Mbappe Succeeds Luka Modric As Real Madrid New Number 10.

WSG Tirol vs Real Madrid Result

WSG Tirol vs Real Madrid Goal Video Highlights

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)