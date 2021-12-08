PV Sindhu, Bajrang Punia and Sushil Kumar were among the most searched personalities in India in 2021 in a list which was topped by Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra. Sindhu had a good outing in 2021 as she became the first Indian woman to claim two Olympic medals after she won a badminton bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020. Wrestler Bajrang Punia also won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 while wrestler Sushil Kumar was in news after his involvement in Chhatrasal Stadium murder case.

Most Searched Personalities Google Year In Search 2021 India

