Eve since the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, every Indian sports fan’s eyes were on Manu Bhaker. The star shooter was consistent at the national level event and won multiple awards. In the recent 2024 Paris Olympics, Manu Bhaker set record, and became first Indian Athlete of Independent India to win two medals in a single Olympic event. Born on February 18, 2002 Manu Bhaker turns 23 today. The shooter became sensation after her recent performances in the 2024 Paris Olympics with many inspired by her journey. Fans wish Manu Bhaker on her big day. Manu Bhaker Wins BBC Sportswoman of the Year 2024 Award Following Her Outstanding Performance in Paris Olympics (Watch Video).

Birthday Wishes For 'Idol of Indian Players'

Happy Birthday “ Manu bhaker ” Idols of all Indians player...!!!#ManuBhaker pic.twitter.com/f0kvrhUWwR — Mr. Khamiyada (@Mukeshkhamiya) February 18, 2025

Birthday Wishes for 'Double Medalist'

Happy birthday to double medalist winner in Paris Olympic 2024. Manu bhaker 🎂 pic.twitter.com/kGA8eIrw3R — Cricklover (@kumarmanoj_11) February 18, 2025

Fan Reminding Manu Bhaker's Achievements

Wishing a very happy birthday to Manu Bhaker @realmanubhaker ▶️1st Indian Woman Shooter to win an Olympics Medal ▶️2018 Youth Olympics Champion ▶️Junior World champion ▶️World University games 🥇 ▶️Asian Games 🥇 ▶️ Multiple World Cup & Asian Championship medal Happy… pic.twitter.com/umHEhKDELY — Navin Mittal (@Navin_Sports) February 18, 2025

A Special Birthday Wish Using Photo with All Medals

Fans Calling Manu Bhaker 'Legend'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)