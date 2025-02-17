New Delhi, Feb 17: Star Indian pistol shooter Manu Bhaker was named the BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year on Monday, following her outstanding performance at the Paris Olympics. Manu was among five nominees for the award, alongside golfer Aditi Ashok, para shooter Avani Lekhara, India women's cricket vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, and wrestler Vinesh Phogat -- each recognised for their exceptional contributions to Indian sport. Meet Ajitesh Argal- Hero of Virat Kohli-Led India’s 2008 U19 World Cup Win Who is Umpiring in WPL 2025.

The nominees were shortlisted by an eminent jury of sports journalists and writers. Now in its fifth edition, the ISWOTY Award celebrates and honours remarkable achievements of women athletes in India. Manu, 22, won the award for winning two bronze medals at the Paris Olympics, becoming the first Indian athlete since Independence to win multiple medals at a single Games. She secured bronze in the 10m air pistol individual event as well as the 10m air pistol mixed team event. In 2018, Manu made history as the youngest Indian shooter to win a World Cup gold at just 16.

A recipient of the Arjuna Award, she previously won BBC's Emerging Player of the Year award in 2021. Other award winners on the night included para archer Sheetal Devi (BBC Emerging Player of the Year), former India women's cricket captain Mithali Raj (BBC Lifetime Achievement Award), and para shooter Avani (BBC Para Sportswoman of the Year).

Chess player Tania Sachdev was conferred with the BBC Changemaker Award. Manu expressed gratitude for the recognition and reflected on her journey to Olympic success. "I thank BBC for honouring me. A few years ago, I won the Emerging Player award and now this year I got the big one. My journey was full of ups and downs," Manu said in her address.

"After Tokyo I struggled a lot, lost many events but journey didn't end, it continued. You can only write your own story and I did that in Paris. Now the journey will continue, and I would like to change the colour of the medal in Los Angeles (2028 Olympics)."

