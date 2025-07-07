Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: CSK Wish Former Franchise Captain As 'Thala' Turns 44

One of the most celebrated Indian cricketers, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, celebrates his birthday today (July 7). Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK), where Dhoni has been a crucial pillar, wished their former captain via a special video tribute, which focused on how the former Indian captain will continue to remain Chennai's 'Thala', and be celebrated by generations. Under Dhoni's guidance, CSK managed to win a record five IPL titles, tying them with arch-rivals the Mumbai Indians. Dhoni's IPL future is still unknown, with CSK management tight-lipped about their IPL 2025's stand-in captain's contract. Check out CSK's birthday wish for MS Dhoni below. Happy Birthday MS Dhoni! Fans Share Wishes for Legendary Indian Cricketer As He Turns 44.

CSK's Special Video For MS Dhoni

