Legendary cricketer MS Dhoni celebrated his 44th birthday Today (July 7). The former Indian captain was born in 1981 in Ranchi, Jharkhand. Known as "Captain Cool," the former player is one of the greatest wicketkeeper-batter in world cricket. MS Dhoni led the India national cricket team to three ICC White-ball Titles. In the Indian Premier League, Dhoni, known as Chennai Super Kings' "Thala", captained the franchise to ten finals and won five titles - in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023. He is one of the most popular Indian cricketers of all time. On his 44th birthday, fans shared heartwarming wishes for the former Indian captain on social media. MS Dhoni Inducted Into ICC Hall of Fame 2025; Three-Time ICC Title-Winning Captain Becomes 11th Indian Cricketer To Join Elite List.

Happy Birthday MS Dhoni!

Happy Birthday MS Dhoni! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NYkqUIUYxd — RVCJ Media (@RVCJ_FB) July 6, 2025

Birthday Wish for MS Dhoni

A Heartwarming Wish by a Fan for MS Dhoni

The Man, The Myth, The Legend!

Happy birthday god @msdhoni ✨♥️ You mean the world to us & words will never justify your impact in our lives. You're the demigod. Proud MSDian forever!✌️ pic.twitter.com/oqoqQu5cxE — Hustler (@HustlerCSK) July 6, 2025

Happy Birthday Thala

