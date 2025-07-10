One of the first superstars of Indian cricket, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, celebrates his 76th birthday on July 10. On his special occasion, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to social media to extend warm wishes to the batting legend for his happy birthday. Known as 'Little Master', Gavaskar played 233 internationals for India, amassing 13,214 runs, with 35 hundreds, and 72 half-centuries between 1971 and 1987. Gavaskar was also part of India's maiden ODI World Cup victory in 1983, and led the nation to a win in the World Championship of Cricket 1985 in Australia. Check out BCCI's birthday wish for Gavaskar below. Happy Birthday Sunil Gavaskar! Fans Wish India Batting Legend As Little Master Turns 76.

BCCI Wishes Sunil Gavaskar

1️⃣9⃣8⃣3⃣ World Cup-winner 🏆 233 international matches 👍 13,214 runs in international cricket 👌 First batter to score 1️⃣0⃣0⃣0⃣0⃣ runs in Tests 🔝 Here's wishing Sunil Gavaskar - former #TeamIndia Captain & batting legend - a very Happy Birthday! 🎂👏 pic.twitter.com/mBCMwsDWcm — BCCI (@BCCI) July 10, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)