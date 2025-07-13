Neeraj Chopra was in attendance at Wimbledon 2025 on Sunday, July 13. The javelin throw star was seen sporting a stylish suit and cool sunglasses as he posed for pictures at The Championships. The two-time Olympic medal winner, speaking to Star Sports, also expressed his thoughts on attending his first tennis tournament. When asked who his inspiration in tennis was, Neeraj Chopra mentioned Roger Federer and said that not just his performances but how the Swiss tennis legend is as a human being is pretty inspirational to him. He also said that the Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz Wimbledon 2025 final is set to be a blockbuster one. Neeraj Chopra had won the NC Classic 2025 tournament in Bengaluru with a throw of 86.18 metres. 'Towel Thief' Iga Swiatek Receives Personalised Memorabilia from Wimbledon 2025 After Her Women's Singles Title Win (See Pic and Video).

Neeraj Chopra Attends Wimbledon 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wimbledon (@wimbledon)

Neeraj Chopra Shares His Thoughts Upon Attending Wimbledon 2025

Wimbledon fever’s on, and guess who’s watching closely? 👀 India’s Golden Boy #NeerajChopra has picked his favourite for the #Wimbledon2025 final!#Wimbledon2025 👉 Men's Final | #Alcaraz 🆚 #Sinner | LIVE NOW on Star Sports Select 1 & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/JnXqgLj9do — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 13, 2025

