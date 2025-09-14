Indian women's national cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur achieved a personal milestone when the batter took the field in the ongoing IND-W vs AUS-W 1st ODI 2025 against the Australia women's national cricket team. Kaur became the third Indian and the 10th female cricketer to reach 150 women's ODIs, having made her international debut in 2009. For India, Mithali Raj (232) and Jhulan Goswami (204) are ahead of Kaur, who, in 150 WODIs, has 4069 runs with seven hundred and 19 half-centuries. Kaur is also the third-highest run-getter for India behind Raj and Smriti Mandhana. Meanwhile, Australia's Megan Schutt also completed her 100 WODIs in the ongoing India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI 2025. IND-W vs AUS-W 1st ODI 2025 Toss Report and Playing XI: Harmanpreet Kaur Opts to Bat, Australia Miss Key Players Like Sophie Molineux and Darcie Brown.

Harmanpreet Kaur Attains Personal Milestone

