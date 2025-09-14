The India women's national cricket team are hosting the Australia women's national cricket team for a three-match ODI series. The IND-W vs AUS-W 1st ODI 2025 is starting at 1:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. The Indian women's team, under the captaincy of Harmanpreet Kaur have won the toss and elected to bat first. It will be Kaur's 150th ODI. Sophie Molineux, Darcie Brown, and few others are not in the Aussie playing XI as captain Alyssa Healy names squad. IND-W vs AUS-W 2025: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need To Know About India Women vs Australia Women ODI Series.

India Women Playing XI: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(wk), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Shree Charani, Kranti Goud

Australia Women Playing XI: Alyssa Healy(wk/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt

IND-W vs AUS-W 1st ODI 2025 Toss Update

🚨 Toss Update from New PCA Stadium 🏟️ Captain Harmanpreet Kaur has won the toss & #TeamIndia have elected to against in the first #INDvAUS ODI. Follow The Match ▶️ https://t.co/Fw3TUl2thL@ImHarmanpreet | @IDFCFirstBank pic.twitter.com/okdOKmusYA — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) September 14, 2025

