India's Harvinder Singh will be up against Russian Paralympic Committee's Bato Tsydendorzhiev in the Men's recurve 1/8 elimination round on September 3, Friday. Harvinder mastered against Italy's Stefano Travisani in the 1/16 elimination round to continue the competition. The 1/8 elimination round match will be played at 2:15 pm IST and the live telecast will be provided on Eurosport and Doordarshan sports channels with Discovery Plus providing the live streaming. You can also get live updates on the official website.

Harvinder Singh at Tokyo Paralympics 2020, Archery Live Streaming Online:

You thought today's schedule was action packed? Wait till you check out the schedule for 3️⃣ Sept 😉 Keep your energy levels high & rolling and continue cheering for 🇮🇳 as the Tokyo #Paralympics nears its end Take a look & don't forget to set your 🕠#Cheer4India #Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/uBoPKPpgEE — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 2, 2021

