Paralympics 2024 Gold Medalist Archer Harvinder Singh India’s first-ever gold medal in the sport at Paris Paralympics 2024. His performance was lauded at the time with many congratulating the athlete. But when Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna 2024 Nominations were leaked his name was not added. Taking the help of social media he alleged ‘Discrimination in Sports’. In the post he wrote, “Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Gold medalists were awarded by Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, but what about Paris 2024 Paralympic Gold medalists? Same Competition, Same Gold, same pride, why not same award?” See the post below. Manu Bhaker Provides Update After Missing Out on List of Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna 2024 Nominees, Mentions ‘Lapse in Filing the Nomination is Being Corrected’ (See Post).

Post shared by Harvinder Singh

"Discrimination in sports”Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Gold medalists were awarded by Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, but what about Paris 2024 Paralympic Gold medalists? Same Competition, Same Gold, same pride, why not same award? #KhelRatnaAward" @PMOIndia @PTI_News @ANI @ — Harvinder Singh (Archery) (@ArcherHarvinder) December 24, 2024

