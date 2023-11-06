Fans in Ranchi raised their voice and sang along as the 'Vande Mataram' song was played during the India vs Japan Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023 final on November 5. The Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi buzzed with the fans singing the popular patriotic song in unison. India beat Japan 4-0 to win the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023. The video of the fans singing along as the song was played, has gone viral. Indian Hockey Team Defeats Japan 4–0 To Win Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023.

Watch Video:

Bharat Mata Ki Jai 🇮🇳 Raising the voice and blowing off roofs is what Ranchi does.#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #JWACT2023 pic.twitter.com/3U9aT2rTBz — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) November 5, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)