India produced a dominant performance to beat Japan 4-0 and win the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023 title on November 5. Sangita Kumari opened the scoring in the 17th minute after which Neha Goyal doubled India's lead in the 46th. Lalremsiami added a third for India in the 57th minute and Vandana Katariya's strike three minutes later rounded off the win for the hosts. This was the second time that India won the title. Vandana Katariya Becomes First India Women's Hockey Player to Make 300 International Appearances.

India Win Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023

