India lock horns with Germany in the semifinal of the FIH Olympic Qualifiers 2024 on January 18. The Semifinal 1 will be played in Ranchi and it will start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). After a loss to the USA, India bounced back strong and hard, beating New Zealand and Italy subsequently to book a spot in the semifinals. If India win this match, a spot in the Paris Olympics 2024 will be guaranteed. Sports 18 1 HD will provide live telecast of the match. Fans can also watch live streaming online of this contest on the JioCinema app and website. Indian Women's Hockey Team Enter FIH Olympic Qualifier 2024 Semifinal With 5-1 Win Over Italy; Set to Face Germany in Last Four Clash.

India vs Germany

⚠️ MATCHDAY ALERT ⚠️ Brace yourself for a mouth-watering encounter tonight at #FIHOlympicQualifiers, Ranchi, 2024. Our women's team takes on Germany for a place in the finals. Watch match preview: https://t.co/WTeeTPJD9b Watch them live in action, tonight at 7.30 PM on… pic.twitter.com/weXJomc40Z — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) January 18, 2024

