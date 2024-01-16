Indian Women's Hockey team has successfully made it to the semifinal of the FIH Women's Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 as they have secured a dominating victory by a margin of 5-1 over Italy in their final group game. Their were doubts over India's qualification after their fast match defeat against USA, but they didn't back down and won consecutive games to make it to the semifinal. India will face Germany in the high voltage semifinal clash. Hockey India Congratulates Navneet Kaur on Completing 150 International Caps After Forward Achieves Feat in IND vs NZ FIH Olympic Qualifiers 2024 Match.

Indian Women's Hockey Team Enter FIH Olympic Qualifier 2024 Semifinal

In the last minute of the game, Italy scores from a Penalty corner. India 🇮🇳 5 - Italy 🇮🇹 1#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #EnRouteToParis — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) January 16, 2024

