Pakistan have reportedly pulled out of the FIH Hockey Junior World Cups 2025. As reported by the PTI, the international hockey federation (FIH) have confirmed that Pakistan has pulled out from the multi-nation tournament. The FIH has also stated that a replacement team will be announced soon. The FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025 is set to be hosted in Chennai and Madurai, two Indian cities in Tamil Nadu. The tournament is scheduled to be played from November 28 to December 10. This will be the 14th edition of the event. India Men's Junior Hockey Team Loses 1–2 to Australia in Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 Final, Ian Grobbelaar's Brace Seals Title for Aussies.

FIH Hockey Junior World Cup 2025: Pakistan Withdraws

Pakistan pull out of junior hockey World Cup to be held in India in November-December: FIH confirms to PTI. The team replacing Pakistan in junior hockey World Cup will be announced soon: FIH. pic.twitter.com/VyVoEskRYY — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 24, 2025

