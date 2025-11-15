Germany will face Luxembourg in a FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifier match on Saturday, November 15. The Luxembourg vs Germany FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifier match is set to be played at the Luxembourg Stadium and it will start at 1:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Germany sit on top of the Group A points table with three wins in four matches, while Luxembourg are without a victory, losing all four of their contests. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers in India and those in India can watch the Luxembourg vs Germany live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 1 TV channel. Fans in India also have an online viewing option as they can watch Luxembourg vs Germany live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Cristiano Ronaldo Receives Red Card As Portugal Suffer 0–2 Defeat to Republic of Ireland in FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Luxembourg vs Germany

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)