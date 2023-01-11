The Men's Hockey World Cup is just two days away and the tournament will have a glittering opening ceremony, on Wednesday, January 11. The dazzling event is set to take place at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, Odisha and would begin at 6:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports, the official broadcast partners of the tournament, will provide live telecast of the event on Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 along. DD Sports will also provide live telecast of the opening ceremony. For live streaming, fans can tune into the official YouTube channel of Sports Odisha. Men's Hockey World Cup 2023: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Inaugurates Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium and the World Cup Village in Rourkela.

💫 Opening Ceremony of ‘FIH 🏑Hockey World Cup’ 💫 LIVE Broadcast 🎥 🔻 Today ⏰ 6pm onwards pic.twitter.com/QmWaf0eiMv — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) January 11, 2023

