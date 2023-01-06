Odisha is hosting the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup for the second consecutive time and the mega hockey event will be organised in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela from January 13 to 29. Ahead of that, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday inaugurated the World Cup Village and the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium Complex in Rourkela. The World Cup Village along with the Hockey Practice Centre and the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium will definitely offer the required level of infrastructure to host such a marquee event.

