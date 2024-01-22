The Indian men's hockey team got their tour of South Africa off to a flying start, beating France 4-0. The Harmanpreet Singh-led team will also be competing against hosts South Africa and Netherlands as well. With the Paris Olympics 2024 approaching fast, the Indian men's hockey team would be looking at this tour as preparation for the mega event. Earlier, India's group stage opponents for the Paris Olympics were revealed to be Argentina, Belgium and Australia. Take a look below to find out the Indian men's hockey team's schedule on their tour of South Africa. Indian Men's Hockey Team Beat France, Begins South Africa Tour With 4-0 Victory.

Indian Men's Hockey Team Schedule for Tour of South Africa

