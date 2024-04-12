The Indian hockey team has already lost the five-game series against Australia. But boys in blue will be looking to bounce back with a win as the series is seen as preparations for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Team India has managed just four goals in three games so far while allowing 11 goals. The exciting match will start at 03:00 PM on 12th April Indian Standard Time. Following are the viewing options for the India vs Australia Hockey match. Sports 18 has broadcasting rights of the series in India. Fans can watch the India vs Australia Hockey match live on Sports 18-3 and Sports 18-1 channels. Fans can also enjoy live streaming of the India vs Australia Hockey match on JioCinema App. Indian Men's Hockey Team Loses 1-2 Against Australia in Third Hockey Test Match, Hosts Bag Series 3-0.

