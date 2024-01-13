Indian Women's Hockey team are all set to open their campaign in the FIH Women's Hockey Olympic Qualifiers against the USA on January 13, 2024. After the round-robin matches in the group stage, the top two teams from each pool will qualify for the semi-finals. The live telecast of the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 in Ranchi will be on Sports18 Network channels. Fans can get the liive streaming of the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 match between India and USA on JioCinema. FIH Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024: Indian Skipper Savita Punia Says ‘Team Is Focussed and Ready for the Challenge’.

India vs USA, FIH Olympic Qualifiers 2024 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

The stage is set for an enthralling tournament to unfold! Team India begins its campaign tonight at 7.30 PM against USA. Watch them live in action on JioCinema and Sports18 Network. For all the live match updates stay tuned to our official Instagram handle and for live… pic.twitter.com/3eja3akIIs — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) January 13, 2024

