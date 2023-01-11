Ahead of the Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik came up with an unique piece of artwork by making the world's longest sand hockey stick, which is 105ft long. Not only this, but the massive hockey stick made out of sand, also had 5000 hockey balls engraved onto it. Taking to Twitter, Pattnaik shared a video and picture of his artwork and wrote, "World's longest sand Hockey stick of 105ft long, with installation of 5000 hockey balls on Mahanadi river bank at #Cuttack. Odisha. I with my My team completed within two days." International Sand Artist Manas Sahoo Presents Sand Art Tribute For Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 in Odisha (Watch Video).

World’s Longest Hockey Stick Made Out of Sand:

World's longest sand Hockey stick of 105ft long, with installation of 5000 hockey balls on Mahanadi river bank at #Cuttack. Odisha. I with my My team completed within two days . #HockeyComesHome #HockeyWorldCup2023 #HWC2023 #OdishaForHockey pic.twitter.com/QNQArG9tC6 — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) January 10, 2023

An Overall Glimpse of The Artwork:

We have created World's longest sand Hockey stick of 105ft long, with installation of 5000 #hockey balls on Mahanadi river bank at #Cuttack. Odisha. #HockeyWorldCup2023 #HWC2023 pic.twitter.com/ueemuy3Yeg — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) January 11, 2023

