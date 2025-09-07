India secured a spot in the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 as they won the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 beating Korea in the final. India secured a victory by the margin of 4-1 and sealed their berth in the World Cup 2026. It was a roller-coaster Asia Cup for India as they started slow and also had to settle for a draw with Korea in their earlier meeting, but this time, they were dominant and comfortably scalped the victory. Dilpreet Singh scored a brace in this game and the other two goals were scored by Sukhjeet Singh and Amit Rohidas. India took the lead seconds into the first quarter and doubled it soon. In the second half, they again scored two goals while Korea got one consolation goal in the final quarter. Men’s Hockey Asia Cup 2025: From India to South Korea, Look at Previous Five Winners of Continental Tournament; Check Full List.

India Win Asia Cup Hockey 2025

🥇 CHAMPIONS OF ASIA 🥇 🏑 MEN'S HOCKEY TEAM QUALIFIES FOR 2026 FIH WORLD CUP 🌎 Indian Men's Hockey Team defeated South Korea🇰🇷 𝟒-𝟏 to win the Men's Asia Cup for 𝐅𝐎𝐔𝐑𝐓𝐇 time. Skill, speed & spirit 💪 — Host India played good hockey to clinch the Asian title & qualify… pic.twitter.com/v3cSnIRJ7u — SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) September 7, 2025

