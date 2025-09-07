India national Hockey team secured the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 title victory as they defeated Korea 4-1 in the final of the competition which was hosted in Rajgir. After Asian Games gold medal and Asian Champions Trophy win, this was another Asian title that India added to their already decorated cap, that too at their home ground. Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya was elated with India's performance and he shared a post on social media in which he congratulate the Indian team and also extended greetings. India Win Asia Cup Hockey 2025; Dilpreet Singh Scores Brace As Harmanpreet Singh and Co Book Place in the Hockey World Cup Following 4-1 Victory Over Korea in Final.

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Congratulates India National Hockey Team

अद्भुत प्रदर्शन! राजगीर, बिहार में आयोजित एशिया कप हॉकी के फाइनल में कोरिया को 4-1 से हराकर चैंपियन का खिताब जीतने वाली भारतीय हॉकी टीम को बहुत-बहुत बधाई। आप सभी ने पूरे एशिया कप में उत्कृष्ट खेल का उदाहरण पेश किया, सभी को मेरी हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। pic.twitter.com/DCZQfuNpjs — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) September 7, 2025

