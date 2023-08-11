Pakistan will face China in the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 for the 5/6th place playoff match on Friday, It will be played at Major Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium on 11 August 2023. The match will start at 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the tournament and will provide live telecast of Pakistan vs China hockey match on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 2 channels. Fans who want to watch the live streaming of this match online, can do so on FanCode App and Official website. Hockey India Approves Financial Model for Hockey India League, Paves Way For Its Revival.

Pakistan vs China Hockey Live Streaming Online

Coming up 👉 The #MenInBlue are ready to face Japan again to book their spot in the Final and two more scintillating matches for you. Who will reign supreme? 🏟️ Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium ⏰ 11th August 2023, 3:30 PM IST onwards. 📺 Catch all the action LIVE on Star… pic.twitter.com/ZT6NVCNKDv — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 11, 2023

