When the India national cricket team clashed with Pakistan in the recently finished Asia Cup 2025, the Indian cricketers and team management followed a 'no handshake' policy. They did not shake hands with any of Pakistan cricketers and officials and maintained their stance throughout. The picture was not same during the India vs Pakistan Sulton of Johor Cup 2025 match as the India U-21 side, who were playing the game, shook hands of the Pakistan players before the match. The visuals from the field caught the attention of the fans and the pictures went viral on social media. Sultan of Johor Hockey Cup 2025: PHF Directs Pakistan Junior Hockey Team To Avoid Clash, Expect No Handshake in India Match, Says Report.

India Men's U21 Hockey Team Players Shake Hands With Pakistan Players

Indian 🇮🇳 and Pakistani 🇵🇰 players had a hand shake before the start of Sultan of Johor Cup Hockey Match 😮 pic.twitter.com/gWMutT6ote — Richard Kettleborough (@RichKettle07) October 14, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

