After a fighting draw with arch-rivals Pakistan India U-21 men's Hockey team will be back in action in the Sultan of Johor Cup 2025. The India vs Australia Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 match will be played at the Taman Daya Hockey Stadium in Malaysia and has a scheduled start time of 6:05 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, there is no live telecast viewing option available of the India vs Australia match in India, due to the absence of a broadcast partner. Fans although can get the live streaming viewing option of the India vs Australia Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 match on the Ashley Morrison Media YouTube channel for free. Sultan of Johor Cup 2025: India and Pakistan Players Shake Hands Before Match, Break ‘No-Handshake’ Trend of Cricketers.

India vs Australia, Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

