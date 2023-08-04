Pakistan would look to bounce back from their opening day defeat to Malaysia and score their first win in the Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 on Friday, August 4. The Umar Bhutta-led side will face a daunting challenge in the form of defending champions South Korea in their second game, which starts at 4:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports First and Star Sports Select 2 will provide live telecast of this match. Fans keen on watching live streaming of this match online can do so on the FanCode app and website. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023: India Maul China 7-2.

South Korea vs Pakistan

Boots are laced, sticks are ready 🏑 Here are today's matches with India taking on Japan in today's main event.#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #HACT2023 pic.twitter.com/92f2kEcFRq — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 4, 2023

