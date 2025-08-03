The F1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2025 race will take place on Sunday, August 3 and will be shown in India at 6:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, in India, due to a lack of a telecast partner, the Formula One 2025 season will not have any live telecast viewing options on television. FanCode owns the online rights for Formula One in India and will provide live viewing options for the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2025 race on its app and website, which will require a season pass worth INR 899 or a race weekend pass worth INR 99. Fans in India will have multiple language commentary available for the first time since F1 started broadcasting in the country. Oscar Piastri Wins F1 Belgian Grand Prix 2025 Event Ahead of Lando Norris, Four-Time World Champion Max Verstappen Finishes at Fourth.

Hungarian Grand Prix 2025 Details

🇭🇺 Hungary heats up, and so does the title fight 🔥 A technical track, surprise rain, and fierce rivalries set the stage for a blockbuster weekend. 👉Don't miss your Hungarian GP lowdown 🏎️💨#F1 #HungarianGP pic.twitter.com/SlOfuPOQEB — FanCode (@FanCode) August 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)