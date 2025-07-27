Oscar Piastri delivered a sensational performance to win the Belgian Grand Prix 2025 event on Sunday, July 27. The McLaren driver overtakes his teammate Lando Norris in damp conditions to manage his fourth win of the season. Norris bagged second place. The F1 Belgian GP 2025 results have put the McLaren driver Piastri firmly back in control of the Championship, with a 16-point lead over Norris. Four-time world champion Max Verstappen finished fourth. Earlier, the start was delayed due to rain. Once the race began, Piastri controlled and capitalised on a small error to build a steady lead and ultimately win the race. F1 2025 Standings: Oscar Piastri's Drivers Championship Lead Down To Eight Points After Teammate Lando Norris Wins British Grand Prix.

Oscar Piastri Wins F1 Belgian Grand Prix 2025

