Day 1 action witnessed the West Indies take a slight edge over New Zealand in the ongoing NZ vs WI 1st Test 2025, and will look to take command of the match when Day 2 resumes. The NZ vs WI 1st Test 2025 is being played at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch, and it will start at 3:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights of the NZ vs WI 2025 series, and fans can watch the NZ vs WI 1st Test 2025 Day 2 live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 1 TV channel. Fans also have an online viewing option as they can watch NZ vs WI 1st Test 2025 Day 2 live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. FanCode will also provide NZ vs WI live streaming, but either a match pass or a tour pass would be needed. Shai Hope Becomes First Batter To Hit Hundreds Against All Test-Playing Nations, Achieves Feat During NZ vs WI 2nd ODI 2025 Match.

New Zealand vs West Indies 1st Test 2025 Day 2 Live Streaming Online

The white-ball drama delivered. Now it's time for the red-ball classics. 🏏 NZ vs WI First Test 👉 tomorrow 3 AM onwards, LIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #NZvWI pic.twitter.com/BpiYkwEr9p — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) December 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)