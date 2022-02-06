India U19 team defeated England U19 team by six wickets to win the U19 World Cup 2022 title at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Saturday, February 5. Chasing 190 to win, India got the runs in overs to lift up the ICC U19 World Cup 2022, which is a record fifth time that they have won the title. Wicketkeeper Dinesh Bana struck a six to win the match and the U19 World Cup 2022 title for India.

ICC U19 WC Final. 47.4: James Sales to Dinesh Bana 6 runs, India U19 195/6 https://t.co/p6jf1AXpsy#INDvENG — BCCI (@BCCI) February 5, 2022

𝙄𝙣𝙙𝙞𝙖 𝙐19 𝘼𝙧𝙚 𝙏𝙝𝙚 #𝙐19𝘾𝙒𝘾 2022 𝘾𝙃𝘼𝙈𝙋𝙄𝙊𝙉𝙎! 🔝 🏆



A fantastic performance by #BoysInBlue as they beat England U19 by 4⃣ wickets in the Final! 🙌 🙌 #INDvENG



This is India's FIFTH Under 19 World Cup triumph. 👏 👏



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/p6jf1AXpsy pic.twitter.com/bQzABDFUpd— BCCI (@BCCI) February 5, 2022

