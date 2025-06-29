The UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championships) is back for its UFC317 event in Las Vegas, which is being held during its annual International Fight Week, and will see Ilia Topuria take on Charles Oliveira for the vacant Lightweight Championship belt. The UFC317 event will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Nevada, and start at 07:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on June 29. Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UFC events. Fans can tune into Sony Sports Ten channels for the UFC 317 event. The live streaming of UFC 317 is available on the SonyLIV app and websites. Jon Jones Retires: American MMA Star and Former Heavyweight Champion Announces UFC Retirement.

Ilia Topuria vs Charles Oliveira Live Streaming

El Matador charges toward Lightweight glory 🐂 But a battle with Brazil’s finest, Charles Oliveira, stands in his path ⚔️ Watch Topuria 🆚 Oliviera in #UFC317 - LIVE on #SonyLIV 📲 pic.twitter.com/rDKInTBjzP — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) June 28, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)