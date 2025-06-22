Jon Jones Retires: American MMA Star and Former Heavyweight Champion Announces UFC Retirement

In a shocking move, American mixed martial arts (MMA) star Jon Jones has officially announced his retirement from the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). The multiple title holder, including a one-time heavyweight title, and a legend in the light heavyweight division, ended his career with the second-most titles in UFC history. UFC Dana White broke the news about Jones moving away from the octagon, before the 37-year-old himself announced his stepping away via social media posts, where the youngest-ever UFC champion reflected upon his journey, and thanks the fans for constant support, while looking forward to his next innings. Jones managed to win 16 UFC title fights and also notched a 20-fight winning streak, and ended with a stellar MMA record 30-28-1-1. Meanwhile, Tom Aspinall has been named as UFC Heavyweight Champion by White after Jones' retirement. Merab Dvalishvil Retains World Bantamweight Championship at UFC 316, Gains Win By Submission Over Sean O'Malley.

Jon Jones Announces Retirement

Today, I’m officially announcing my retirement from the UFC. This decision comes after a lot of reflection, and I want to take a moment to express my deepest gratitude for the journey I’ve experienced over the years. From the first time I stepped into the Octagon, my goal was to… — Jonny Meat (@JonnyBones) June 22, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)