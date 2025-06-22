Jon Jones Retires: American MMA Star and Former Heavyweight Champion Announces UFC Retirement

American mixed martial arts (MMA) star Jon Jones has officially announced his retirement from the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). The 37-year-old himself announced his stepping away via social media post, where the youngest-ever UFC champion reflected upon his journey.

Jon Jones Retires: American MMA Star and Former Heavyweight Champion Announces UFC Retirement
Jon Jones won as many as four UFC titles in his MMA career (Photo Credit:X@mma_orbit)
Socially Team Latestly| Jun 22, 2025 07:24 AM IST
    Jon Jones Retires: American MMA Star and Former Heavyweight Champion Announces UFC Retirement

    American mixed martial arts (MMA) star Jon Jones has officially announced his retirement from the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). The 37-year-old himself announced his stepping away via social media post, where the youngest-ever UFC champion reflected upon his journey.

    Jon Jones Retires: American MMA Star and Former Heavyweight Champion Announces UFC Retirement
    Jon Jones won as many as four UFC titles in his MMA career (Photo Credit:X@mma_orbit)
    Socially Team Latestly| Jun 22, 2025 07:24 AM IST

    In a shocking move, American mixed martial arts (MMA) star Jon Jones has officially announced his retirement from the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). The multiple title holder, including a one-time heavyweight title, and a legend in the light heavyweight division, ended his career with the second-most titles in UFC history. UFC Dana White broke the news about Jones moving away from the octagon, before the 37-year-old himself announced his stepping away via social media posts, where the youngest-ever UFC champion reflected upon his journey, and thanks the fans for constant support, while looking forward to his next innings. Jones managed to win 16 UFC title fights and also notched a 20-fight winning streak, and ended with a stellar MMA record 30-28-1-1. Meanwhile, Tom Aspinall has been named as UFC Heavyweight Champion by White after Jones' retirement.  Merab Dvalishvil Retains World Bantamweight Championship at UFC 316, Gains Win By Submission Over Sean O'Malley.

    Jon Jones Announces Retirement

    Jon Jones Retires: American MMA Star and Former Heavyweight Champion Announces UFC Retirement
    Jon Jones won as many as four UFC titles in his MMA career (Photo Credit:X@mma_orbit)
    Socially Team Latestly| Jun 22, 2025 07:24 AM IST

    In a shocking move, American mixed martial arts (MMA) star Jon Jones has officially announced his retirement from the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). The multiple title holder, including a one-time heavyweight title, and a legend in the light heavyweight division, ended his career with the second-most titles in UFC history. UFC Dana White broke the news about Jones moving away from the octagon, before the 37-year-old himself announced his stepping away via social media posts, where the youngest-ever UFC champion reflected upon his journey, and thanks the fans for constant support, while looking forward to his next innings. Jones managed to win 16 UFC title fights and also notched a 20-fight winning streak, and ended with a stellar MMA record 30-28-1-1. Meanwhile, Tom Aspinall has been named as UFC Heavyweight Champion by White after Jones' retirement.  Merab Dvalishvil Retains World Bantamweight Championship at UFC 316, Gains Win By Submission Over Sean O'Malley.

Jon Jones Announces Retirement

    Jon Jones Announces Retirement

    Latestly whatsapp channel